Big Hit Music files criminal complaints against “malicious postings” about BTS

Big Hit Music has issued a new statement claiming that it has filed new criminal complaints against “malicious postings” about BTS.

The South Korean music label published the statement via the band’s Weverse page earlier today (September 29), where it shared that it is allegedly currently pursuing legal action against unidentified “perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS”.

“We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives,” the company wrote in the statement.

Big Hit Music added that it had come across “multiple defamation postings” containing false information about BTS on social media platforms both in and outside of South Korea, and have also located the person responsible for spreading and sharing “ill-intentioned rumour[s]”.

“[Big Hit Music has] filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings,” the label continued, adding that this was in accordance to its legal response process, where the company supposedly monitors and collects evidence on “malicious postings” for 365 days before including them in their formal complaints to the relevant authorities.

“We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office,” Big Hit Music’s statement read. However, details regarding the identities of the offenders and circumstances of the posts in question were not publicly disclosed. “We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.”

The label then concluded their statement by urging fans to report any posts with malicious intent towards BTS to the company by directing evidence to their dedicated email hotline, protect@bighitmusic.co.kr. “We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected,” wrote Big Hit Music.