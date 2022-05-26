BLACKPINK’s Rosé doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”

BLACKPINK singer Rosé has opened up about her thoughts on the future of the K-pop girl group.

The Australian-Korean idol recently spoke with Rolling Stone as part of the girl group’s special cover edition with the news outlet, during which she opened up about her hopes for BLACKPINK’s future. When asked about whether she had ever thought about life after BLACKPINK, Rosé revealed that while she indeed has, she “[doesn’t] think it will be over”.

“I grew up with them. They’re a part of me. I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it,” she added, before describing her fellow BLACKPINK members as “family forever”.

The singer also alluded to BLACKPINK being an aspect to her life that she doesn’t wish to ever lose. “But you know, when something is so good and you love it so much, you always think of that side, because you don’t want to lose it,” she told Rolling Stone.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rosé also reminisced on her first time putting out music and promoting without the company of her bandmates last year, after releasing her first solo material with the single album ‘R’.

“It was very challenging – that put me more in a vulnerable position. The four of us are like one. We’re there for each other, and if one person can’t be in their best condition that day, then we are there to fill in for that other person. Standing alone was frightening,” she recalled. “It made me realise how much BLACKPINK was a big support to me in the past.”

In a previous Rolling Stone interview with all four members, the girl group touched on the pressures of being a trainee in the K-pop system. The members revealed that while their agency YG Entertainment had provided them mental health classes and therapy during that time, they had found these unhelpful. “We had the same problems, so it was better to talk to each other,” said Jisoo.