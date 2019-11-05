Blur’s Graham Coxon has written a new song for ‘The End of the F***ing World’ soundtrack – listen now

'She Knows' is the first release from the Graham Coxon penned soundtrack

Blur’s Graham Coxon has released a new song, ‘She Knows’ for The End of the F***ing World season 2 soundtrack. You can listen to the new song below.

Coxon has also composed additional original music for the show’s soundtrack and score, with all set for release on November 8. He also composed the score for Season 1.

Based on Charlie Forman’s graphic novel of the same name, The End Of The F***ing World attracted a cult following in 2017 for its dark humour. When it moved from Channel 4 to Netflix in early 2018, the show was discovered by millions more fans online.

You can listen to the new song here:

Speaking about how his involvement in the hit Netflix show came about, Coxon told NME last year that he was contacted by the co-director of the show.

Coxon explained: “Matt Biffa, who is a music supervisor, contacted me about the show and Jonathan [Entwistle], who co-directed, wanted me to do it. We met and talked about it, and I read the scripts and I sort of bought myself a copy of the comic book. Scripts are interesting to read, they’re not like novels.”

He added: “I just started making music based on it. We sort of talked about how to approach the music and it was pretty much an organic soundtrack. I listened some of the temporary music that was in it, and I just started writing and writing. I wrote tons of stuff which worked.”

Stars of the show, Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther have spoken to NME this week about the latest season in a far-reaching interview about season 2, which both have said “isn’t a fan service in any way.” You can read the full interview here.

The End of the F***ing World season two airs November 4-7 on Channel 4. It comes to Netflix globally on November 5.