Bobby Shmurda set to be released from prison tomorrow

Bobby Shmurda is set to be released from prison in New York tomorrow (February 23).

The New York rapper, who became widely known in 2014 for his hit song ‘Hot N***a’, was sentenced to seven years in prison in October 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal.

Shmurda, real name Ackquille Pollard, was denied parole back in September. He was ordered at the time to serve his maximum sentence (December 11, 2021) in prison.

Last month, The New York Times reported that a fresh review by the Department of Corrections restored Shmurda’s credit for “good institutional behaviour”, ensuring that he was eligible for conditional release on February 23.

Ahead of his release, a video was posted to the Brooklyn rapper’s Instagram account earlier today (February 22) to anticipate his return. The five-minute clip shows a scene from the 1990 film King Of New York, featuring actor Christopher Walken as former drug lord Frank White leaving Rikers Island.

“How the fuc y’all forget about me,” the caption reads with a raised eyebrow emoji. See the post below.

Following his conditional release, Shmurda will be on parole until 2026.

On the day of his release, Migos rapper Quavo will be on hand to pick him up from prison, according to Billboard.

“I’m going to get my guy,” the frontman said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”

As far as what Shmurda will get up to once he’s free, the rapper’s mother, Leslie Pollard, told TMZ that he will enjoy an intimate meal with his family and “keep it chill” afterward. He’ll then devote most of his time to music while regularly checking in with his parole officer until 2026.

Over the weekend, Pollard took to Instagram to post a clip of Rowdy Rebel’s ‘Computers’ music video featuring Shmurda.

“Who remembers the energy in 2014 that Shmurda gave us?” she wrote. “In less than 72hrs your boy Bobby Shmurda is bringing it back to us. It has been 6 years 2 months and 6 days too long!!!”

Meanwhile, Migos rapper Quavo is set to make his film debut in a new movie with Robert De Niro.