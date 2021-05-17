BTS‘ Jimin has spoken about the different personalities in his band and how that has caused difficulties in the past.

The singer, who is one of seven members of the K-pop group, spoke to Rolling Stone as part of the publication’s spotlight interview series with each of the bandmembers.

When asked to elaborate on clashes between them over the years, Jimin said: “So many that I couldn’t possibly list. We all had different personalities, personalities that clash. And I, for example, may consider myself to be a little bit slower, more contemplative or more introverted. And then there are other members who want do things much faster. They’re much more active and outgoing.

“And then there are other guys who are even more introverted and even slower than I am. So, of course, these personalities continued to clash.”

But he added that the band members have learned to accept their differences and work with them rather than against them.

“I think we’ve all come to develop an understanding that it is OK to have these differences, that some people are going to be slow, and some people are going to be fast,” he said. “Sometimes we have to wait. Sometimes we have to ask more questions. I think all of us sort of developed an understanding of each other.”

Elsewhere, in the first Rolling Stone breakout interview, Jimin’s bandmate Jin reflected on the group’s past year off the road in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Last April, HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) announced that all shows for BTS’ 2020 ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour, which had been slated to run from April to September 2020, were put on hold due to the pandemic. “When we couldn’t go on tour, everybody felt really a sense of loss, a sense of powerlessness, and we were all sad. And it actually took us a while to get over those feelings,” Jin said.

He added that he confronted some of these feelings in his solo track ‘Abyss’, which he released on the group’s BANGTAN TV YouTube channel last December, hours ahead of his 28th birthday. “As the title suggests, I was feeling very down deep in the abyss when I was writing the lyrics. I was feeling very sad and down.”

Despite his struggles, however, Jin also noted that he was able to enjoy his free time more since he was no longer following a gruelling touring schedule. “Being off the road for a year gave me a chance to really reflect on what I want and who I am, and sort of learn to love myself,” he said.

BTS revealed recently that they will be dropping a brand-new song this Friday (May 21). Described as a “dance pop track”, their forthcoming single ‘Butter’ will be their second English-language release after last year’s ‘Dynamite’.