BTS’ Jungkook releases ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ on streaming services

BTS member Jungkook has officially made two of his older solo songs available on streaming services for the first time.

READ MORE: 30 questions with BOYNEXTDOOR



Jungkook first released ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ in 2022 and 2020, respectively, as part of BTS’ annual Festa celebrations. The songs, which were only available on SoundCloud or YouTube prior, are now available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Advertisement

Aside from Spotify and Apple Music, Jungkook’s two solo songs are now also available on South Korean streaming platforms such as VIBE, FLO and Genie, among others.

The release of both ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ comes just weeks ahead of Jungkook’s debut solo digital single ‘Seven’, which is set to drop on July 14. The track has been described as “an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm”.

Seven’ will be the long-awaited official solo debut of Jungkook. However, the BTS member has released a number of solo songs over the years, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and ‘Stay Alive’ for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack.

Earlier this month, BTS released the song ‘Take Two’. The track, which features all seven members of the boyband, is their first new music release since contributing the song ‘The Planet’ to the soundtrack of the South Korean animated series Bastions.

This Sunday (July 9), BTS are also set to release Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, a book which the members co-wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang. The group have since released a trailer for the book.