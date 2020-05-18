BTS’ Jungkook tests negative for coronavirus after visiting restaurant

BTS‘ Jungkook and a group of other K-Pop stars have tested negative for coronavirus after visiting a restaurant and a bar in Seoul.

Big Hit Entertainment shared news of the test after it was reported that Jungkook, NCT 127’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo from ASTRO went on a night out in the upmarket neighbourhood of Itaewon on 25 April

It has since been confirmed to South Korean media that each singer tested negative for coronavirus after failing to practice social distancing measures.

Advertisement

While Jungkook is said to be feeling “deeply regretful” for not practicing social distancing, it is yet to be confirmed if the group were out together.

A statement added: “Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the neighbourhood of Itaewon with his acquaintances. He showed no symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing or a fever following the visit. He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative.

“The artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the entire society’s social distancing efforts.”

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced they’ll be performing a live-streamed concert called ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ next month.

Advertisement

The 90-minute, paid virtual event will be streaming on June 14 at 6PM Korean Time (10AM BST), giving fans a chance to connect with the K-pop sensations from their own homes. More details about what exactly the concert will entail are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Next month, the group will also appear as part of YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony, which will also include appearances by Lady Gaga and The Obamas.