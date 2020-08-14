Listen to Burna Boy and Stormzy team up on ‘Real Life’

Burna Boy has released his new collaboration with Stormzy — you can listen to ‘Real Life’ below.

The song features on Burna Boy’s new album ‘Twice As Tall’, which is out today (August 14), and follows on from the pair linking up for ‘Own It’ from Stormzy’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

You can hear Burna Boy and Stormzy reuniting on record for ‘Real Life’ below.

Advertisement

As well as Stormzy, Burna Boy’s new album also features collaborations with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol and Naughty By Nature.

Speaking to NME in his recent Big Read interview, Burna Boy spoke about recruiting Martin to sing the hook on ‘Monsters You Made’.

“I had the two verses and an empty space for the hook, but in my mind I was like: ‘Bro, if I don’t get Coldplay on this one then I’m just gonna release it with no hook’,” he remembered.

“I don’t know the English words to put this in, or the politically correct words to use for this, but [Martin’s] one of the only people that could bring that balance and still relate.”