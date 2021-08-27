Check out KSI’s new 2022 UK tour dates ahead of Wembley show

KSI has released a deluxe version of his new album ‘All Over The Place’ and revealed new UK tour dates for 2022.

The rapper and YouTube personality, who is performing at this weekend’s Reading & Leeds festivals, released his new album last month.

The expanded edition, released today (August 27), features new music with Anne-Marie, Jay-1 and more.

Listen to the deluxe edition of ‘All Over The Place’ below:

Alongside the release of the new deluxe edition, KSI has also detailed a full UK tour, set to take place ahead of his previously announced and sold out gig at London’s Wembley Arena.

The gigs will begin on February 10, 2022 at the O2 Academy in Sheffiled, with six dates then following before the tour wraps up at Wembley.

See the new tour dates below. Tickets are on sale from 10am BST on September 1 here.

FEBRUARY 2022

10 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

13 – Dublin, Olympia

15 – Exeter, Great Hall

16 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17 – Cardiff, Great Hall

19 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Manchester, Academy

25 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Reviewing KSI’s ‘All Over The Place’, NME wrote: “KSI’s first two albums haven’t exactly been experimental, and he hasn’t displayed a huge array of great tracks throughout their combined running time, but it’s also clear that he’s still finding his footing in music and figuring out what works for him.

“And that doesn’t diminish the fact that he has some bangers, despite being pretty hit or miss. This second stab at musical longevity is exactly what it says on the label: all over the place. But at this point in his musical career, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Since the release of the album, KSI has added another superstar collaboration to his repertoire, teaming up with Lil Wayne for new track ‘Lose’.