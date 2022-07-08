Ciara wants “to make the world dance” with new single ‘Jump’

Ciara has released a brand new single called ‘Jump’ which she hopes will inspire the world to dance – listen to it below.

The singer’s first new song in two years is an up-tempo club banger featuring viral rap group Coast Contra, designed to get people on the dance floor.

“If you want it, I got all the flavours you need/ Get up on it, come apply that pressure on me/ You’ve been waiting, saying what you gon’ do, we gon’ see/ That’s right, we gon’ see what it do, ah, ah,” Ciara sings in the opening verse.

She continues: “Tell me something, you came all this way, slow down/ Boy, stop frontin’, right now ain’t the time to back down/ Just enjoy it, I got all this candy, so sweat/ This candy so sweat, baby, uh.”

Speaking about the new track on Twitter, Ciara wrote: “I’m back on my mission to make the world dance.” Check out the music video for ‘Jump’ below.

‘Jump’ follows Ciara’s 2019 album ‘Beauty Marks’, as well as the track ‘Melanin’, which features Lupita Nyong’o, La La Anthony and City Girls.

Speaking about the track at the time, Ciara said: “This is ultimately an anthem of self-love, which is a journey I’ve been on since my ‘Beauty Marks’ album. It celebrates the beautiful shades of culture that comprise the inner and outer beauty of everyone. Embracing the unique nature of our skin tones threads together the tapestry of humankind.”

In 2020, the Atlanta native released the Hudson Mohawke and Stargate–produced single ‘Rooted’ featuring Ester Dean.

Meanwhile, Ciara recently revealed that her career-defining hit ‘Goodies’ was almost given to Britney Spears before she topped the charts with it.