Coldplay’s Chris Martin opens up about their forthcoming album

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has opened up about the group’s upcoming album in a new interview.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Beats 1 in an interview that will air at 5pm BST today (September 24), Martin spoke about the group’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their hit comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

Martin described making the album as “very liberating” before going on to explain more about what fans can expect from the project.

Advertisement

He said: “It’s just a bunch of love songs cleverly disguised and…Well not that cleverly disguised, actually. When you set something in another place, there’s a freedom to say what you really feel. So there’s a lot of love.”

“Also, some confusion about someone like me, who has a way to go in terms of understanding love and everything, and then also like not just romantic love, but love for your fellow humans.”

He continued: “How do you handle people you don’t love, and regimes, you might not like. And so in a strange way, it’s set [in another world], but it’s really about here.”

Earlier today, Coldplay and BTS released their much-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’.

Advertisement

The new joint single was co-written by both bands, alongside Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, and is sung in both English and Korean. The song is also the second single to be lifted from their upcoming album.

Reviewing the song, NME said: “Given the song’s subject matter, it would be easy for it to slump into despair or anger, fuelled by unnecessary barriers of discrimination.

“Yet it remains hopeful throughout, BTS’ Suga rapping: “After all, this hardship is just brief / Always shine as bright as you are now.” Despite the ugliness the world often wields, they’re keeping the faith that love can still conquer all.”