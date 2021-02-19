Corey Taylor teases “massive” Slipknot news to come in the next month

Corey Taylor has teased some “massive” Slipknot news that he says will “probably” be revealed within the next month.

The band are currently looking to the future, with tour dates planned for this summer and talk of a follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ possibly being readied for a release later this year.

Speaking to Kerrang! Radio this week, Taylor hinted that big news from the Slipknot camp is on the horizon.

“There’s some stuff brewing that I can’t talk about, but it’s massive,” he said (you can watch the full interview with Taylor below).

“I can say this: you will hear about it probably in the next month or so, let’s put it that way.”

Speaking about the likelihood of the band being able to carry out their touring plans in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, the frontman said: “Slipknot is booked to tour America end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven’t heard anything yet that it’s different. And we talk to [concert promoter] Live Nation every week.

“We’re up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the [various U.S.] states, but federally. We’re obviously keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there.”

Last week Taylor said that he was considering the possibility of writing a musical in the near future.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of writing a musical based around the people who I spent a large amount of my 20s with in Des Moines [Iowa] — like my crew, and how we all found each other, how the misfits came together and found each other, and we kind of saved each other,” he explained.