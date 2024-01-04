Cradle Of Filth members announce engagement in touching New Year’s post

Cradle Of Filth members Marek “Ashok” Šmerda (guitar) and Zoë M. Federoff (keyboard/vocals) have announced that they will be getting married.

The announcement comes after Federoff joined the line-up for the symphonic black metal act back in 2022, following the departure of Anabelle Iratni. Ashok has been part of the band since 2014.

Taking to her Instagram account, Federoff revealed to fans news of their engagement earlier this week (January 1). Sharing a picture of them both together, she wrote: “Happy New Year from a Šmerda and a future Šmerda-2024 will be the last year the name ‘Zoë Federoff’ exists. Forever isn’t long enough.”

She also took to her Facebook page shortly after, both thanking fans for their supportive messages following the announcement and quashing some apparent “rumours” about their relationship – namely to do with how they met and whether the marriage would interfere with the band’s plans.

“First of all, thank you all so much for your warm wishes and congratulations. Secondly, I truly wish I didn’t feel the need to completely clear this up but there’s a lot of strange rumours and stories floating around so, take note: I never knew Ashok before I joined COF,” she explained in the post.

“He had nothing to do with me coming on board. I have already written some material for the next COF album so clearly our engagement has nothing to do with my continued stay in this band.”

Continuing, she added: “We have no plans to leave COF as we truly enjoy working together, not to mention working with several of our closest friends. Dani [Filth, frontman] has been the greatest and most supportive leader possible when it comes to our engagement.

“We remain happily committed to his team in COF. Now please- stop speculating and spreading rumours and let’s celebrate all the good things happening this year!”

The news of their upcoming marriage comes shortly after Cradle Of Filth wrapped up their planned tour dates of 2023, which they embarked upon with DevilDriver. It also comes following their recent live album, titled ‘Trouble and Their Double Lives’, which consisted of footage from their gigs across 2014 and 2019.

Up next for 2024, the line–up are set to embark on a European tour. Kicking off in Poland next month, the live shows will see them perform in Finland, Romania, Greece, Hungary and more up until later this year. Visit here to buy tickets.