Darkside release brooding new song ‘Lawmaker’

Darkside – the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington – have shared another cut from their forthcoming album ‘Spiral’ – listen to ‘Lawmaker’ below.

The third single from the pair’s second record is a brooding track that bears all the hallmarks of Jaar and Harrington’s meditative experiments. It follows December’s lead album single ‘Liberty Bell‘ and ‘The Limit‘, which was posted in April.

‘Spiral’ is released on July 23 via Matador and marks the act’s first album since Darkside’s debut ‘Psychic‘ in 2013.

Harrington and Jaar wrote and recorded six of the nine ‘Spiral’ cuts across a one-week period in 2018 while renting a house together in Flemington, New Jersey, although it took another year and a half to complete the album.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” explained Jaar in a statement.

Harrington added: “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Other song titles include ‘Narrow Road’, ‘The Question Is To See It All’, ‘I’m The Echo’ and ‘Only Young’.

Last November, Darkside released a new live album taken from a performance on their final run of dates in 2014, ‘PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014’.

Jaar’s last solo album was 2020’s ‘Telas’ – read the three-star NME review here.