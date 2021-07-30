Dave scores second UK Number One album with biggest opening week since 2019

Dave has scored his second consecutive UK Number One album with ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ and has claimed the biggest opening week on the chart since 2019.

The rapper’s new album, which arrived last week (July 23), debuted at the top spot with over 74,000 chart sales – 56 per cent of which were physical copies – making it the highest opening week of the year. The record’s sales far surpassed previous holder Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album ‘Sour’ picked up 51,000 chart sales in June.

Besides being the chart’s biggest opening week since November 2019, when Coldplay’s ‘Everyday Life’ opened with 81,000 chart sales, Dave’s latest offering has also claimed the biggest opening week for a UK rap album since Tinie Tempah’s debut ‘Disc-Overy’ in October 2010.

‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ – which follows 2019’s Mercury Prize-winning ‘Psychodrama’ – was one of two new releases to land inside the Top Five, alongside Anne-Marie‘s ‘Therapy’ which took the Number Two spot.

“Second Number One album. A lot of emotions but this is the work of the people, the best supporters on earth… my family and friends but most importantly God,” Dave said after finding out he had bagged the top spot. “For this we give God the glory. 74,000 album sales in one week and it’s God’s doing. It’s our Number One. History.”

Listen to ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ below:

Elsewhere, last week’s Number One, KSI’s ‘All Over The Place’, dropped to Number Four, while the rest of the Top Five includes Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ and Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’.

The Top 10 saw new entries from The Kid Laroi’s ‘F*ck Love’ mixtape, which leaped 46 places to a new peak at Number Six following the release of the collection’s final chapter ‘Over You’, and Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’, which vaulted 29 places to Number Seven – its first Top 10 appearance in a decade – after the 10-year anniversary of her death and release of new documentary Reclaiming Amy.

Meanwhile, Dave recently revealed that composer Hans Zimmer helped inspire the title for his new album, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.