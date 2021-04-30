A bizarre video has emerged of a deceased drummer being propped up behind a drum kit at his own funeral.

The family of musician Brentnol McPherson, aka Bonny Brent, planned the unusual tribute as a final memory of his musical talent.

You can see footage of McPherson below, which was shared by Covenant Funeral Homes inc., the Ontario-based company who administered the memorial, as well as pictures that have since gone viral. Be advised that the images may be distressing to some readers.

Brent can be seen surrounded by flowers and sat behind his kit holding drumsticks, with ‘Bonny Brent 1952-2021’ written on the kick drum.

Separate footage uploaded by Covenant Funeral Homes also shows Brent being carried in a traditional coffin.

Covenant Funeral Homes wrote on Facebook: “Reunited with his dad the late greats Tom Charles, Pamela Maynard, Dennis Brown and the many artists gone before him.

“This was truly an honor! THANK YOU BONNY….WE SAID WE NEEDED TO TELL THE WORLD ABOUT JESUS….. WITHOUT HIM, This would still be in my dreams……I know you are happy!!!”

The unconventional memorial is not the only posthumous musical tribute to take place this year. In February, a man known as Prince Midnight constructed a functioning guitar from the skeleton of his late, heavy metal-loving uncle.

Speaking to MetalSucks about his creation, Midnight said: “I got the box of bones from Greece and didn’t know what to do at first. Bury them? Cremate them? Put them in the attic? All seemed like poor ways to memorialise someone who got me into heavy metal.”