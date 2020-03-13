DMA’s release Orbital remix of ‘Life is a Game of Changing’

DMA’s have released a new version of their song ‘Life is a Game of Changing’, remixed by British electronic giants Orbital.

The track, which is a single from the upcoming DMA’s album ‘The Glow’, is inspired by the 90s rave scene and also a nod to acts like Orbital, Underworld and The Chemical Brothers.

“It was great fun remixing DMA’s ‘Life is a Game of Changing’,” Orbital said in a statement.

“It was really nice to have such a great a vocal to work with. We don’t take on a lot of remixes, but with this one we felt we could really add our Orbital DNA to DMA’s! We are really looking forward to playing it out in our DJ sets this year.”

Hear both the remix and the original track below:

‘Life is a Game of Changing’ is one of 11 tracks on ‘The Glow’, which is the third album by DMA’s. The album, which also features previously released track ‘Silver’, is out on April 24. It was recorded in Hollywood and London with English producer Stuart Price.

After releasing the record, the Sydney band will head out on a tour of the UK and Ireland. The trek will include shows in Hull, Southampton, Norwich, Dublin and London.