A documentary about The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show is on the way

A documentary chronicling The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show is in the works, US network Showtime has confirmed.

The Canadian musician performed at the NFL event last weekend (February 7), becoming the first artist from his home country to perform solo on the prestigious stage.

A film about his performance is set to arrive on TV screens later this year. THE SHOW will be produced by Super Bowl sponsor Pepsi’s in-house content studio, alongside production company Boardwalk Pictures. It will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Nadia Hallgren.

THE SHOW is said to have a run-time of 90 minutes and will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the production of this year’s halftime show.

Following The Weeknd’s performance in Tampa, Florida last weekend, sales of his music rose by 385 percent in the US. According to MRC data, on the day of the show, tracks and albums from across his back catalogue sold 36,500 copies compared to 7,500 copies the previous day.

Of the increased total sales, 29 percent were made up by The Weeknd’s 2019 single ‘Blinding Lights’, which he performed as the final track in his set. It sold 10,000 copies alone, up from 2,000 sales the day before.

The Weeknd has also released a new greatest hits compilation called ‘The Highlights’ to tie in with the halftime show, which saw him play a medley of hits from across his career so far.

Meanwhile, the star has also announced details of his UK and European ‘After Hours’ tour for 2022. The Weeknd will bring the tour to the UK in October, with five dates at the O2 announced alongside areas shows in five other cities.