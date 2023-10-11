Easy Life to release final single ‘Trust Exercises’ under band name after losing EasyGroup battle

Easy Life have announced that they will be releasing their final single ‘Trust Exercises’ under their current band name after losing the EasyGroup battle.

The band – comprised of Murray Matravers, Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Berry and Jordan Birtles, took to their official Instagram page and posted a snippet of what will be their final track as a band under the name Easy Life. It is set to release this Friday, October 13.

“‘Trust Exercises’. I wrote this song over 6 years ago. since then I’ve made countless changes/edits/tweaks. we were always waiting for the right moment to drop this song but it never felt right and new material always got priority,” read the caption that was posted with the clip.

It continued: “We finally managed to get our shit together and we planned to release it in Jan, however we only have until Friday to get any music out as Easy Life. We have already made vinyl and merch, with Easy Life printed all over it, so it really is now or never.”

They added: “Thanks to everyone who’s been waiting for this song, we’ve been playing it on tour for years, threatening to release it for years and finally on our last ever day as Easy Life, it’s coming. ‘Trust Exercises’, one of our earliest songs arriving just in the nick of time.”

Easy Life have also created special merchandise for the track including a bright pink 7-inch vinyl and t-shirts. Visit their official store to check it out.

Yesterday (October 10), the band announced that they’re having to surrender their band name following a “David and Goliath” legal battle with EasyGroup.

They revealed that they were being sued by the conglomerate and claimed the company was “forcing” them to change their name or they risked facing a costly legal battle.

Easy Life shared a statement to their fans on their website explaining that despite “having explored literally every possible angle,” the band have “realised that there are no good options available” and that they have to subsequently “change our name to move forward.”

The NME Award-winning band EasyLife have released two acclaimed albums – 2022’s ‘Maybe In Another Life‘ and 2021 debut ‘Life’s A Beach‘. They have been active since 2017.

As a farewell to their name, the band are set to play “farewell parties” for fans. The first will take place on Thursday October 12 at Leicester Academy, with the second following at Koko on Friday October 13. You can get tickets for the events here.