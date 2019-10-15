Edsel Dope breaks silence on speculation he is Static-X’s new vocalist

“I have quietly sat through all of this speculation and have thoroughly enjoyed the ride”

Last week, Static-X fans thought they had identified the reformed band’s mysterious vocalist Xer0 as Edsel Dope – but the frontman of Dope has since quashed those claims, comparing the speculation to “an episode of Scooby-Doo”.

Xer0 is the masked vocalist currently fronting Static-X on a run of shows in tribute to frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014. The website Metal A Day claimed Xer0 was in fact Edsel Dope, frontman of Static-X’s current tourmates Dope, because they shared the same neck tattoo.

On October 12, Edsel Dope posted a lengthy statement on his band’s Facebook page quashing the rumours, implying Xer0’s telltale neck tat was in fact a Photoshop job. “I have quietly sat through all of this speculation and have thoroughly enjoyed the ride,” it began.

“Yesterday’s internet eruption reminded me of an episode of Scooby-Doo,” he continued. “It’s incredible how far some people will go to get attention or clicks, so let me remind you how easy it is to slap a little tribal neck tattoo onto someone in Photoshop.”

Dope even provided a photograph of himself observing a Static-X performance side-stage to prove he and Xer0 are not the same person. See the snapshot below:

Static-X shared his statement on their Facebook page, with a short note: “Well said Edsel.”

In his statement, Dope also expressed his gratitude at the chance to tour alongside the nu metal band in honour of Wayne Static and Static-X’s album ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

“Wayne is currently on the minds and in the hearts of the metal community in a very unique and special way. His memory / legacy is more celebrated than it has ever been before,” he wrote. “I personally get to see the joy, the tears, and the incredible sense of healing that is occurring on the faces and in the hearts of Static-X fans, each and every night, around the world.”

Dope also took the opportunity to hit back at “trolls, masquerading as journalists, [who] spew their ignorant, hateful words towards something that is so incredibly personal”.

He added, “Anyone with the nerve to throw virtual tomatoes at a traveling memorial, that has been orchestrated and supported by the family, loved ones, and long-time friends of the deceased should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.” See his full post below:

Dope is currently touring Europe with Static-X, and will support the nu metal band on the second leg of their North American tour, which kicks off in Austin, Texas November 8.