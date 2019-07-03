Emma González slams Madonna’s ‘God Control’ music video

“This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence”

Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist Emma González has posted several strongly worded tweets condemning Madonna’s latest music video, for ‘God Control.’

The ‘Madame X’ visual, which dropped last Wednesday (Jun 26), was meant to be a “wake up” call on gun violence in the US. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the clip follows the pop icon and a group of partygoers on a night out, which takes a turn for the worst when a lone shooter opens fire on the dancefloor.

In a series of tweets, González described the video as “fucked up” and “horrible”, explaining that a message of warning should have been issued to its viewers, especially to the victims of gun violence.

“This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming – people who have been working in the GVP [gun violence prevention] community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities. #GodControl,” she wrote.

“If you want to support the gun violence prevention movement, donate to the places who need it, in this case the One Pulse Foundation and listen to the actual stories from actual survivors of gun violence. #GodControl.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

On the day the music video was released, Madonna tweeted her support for gun control advocate groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety, Sandy Hook Promise and the student-led activist organisation March For Our Lives. The singer also insisted on “common sense gun safety legislation”.

In her recent cover interview with NME, Madonna said she has always addressed political issues in her songs. “A lot of the music I make with [French producer] Mirwais ends up being political because we have very similar minds and we think about what’s going on in the world a lot,” she said.