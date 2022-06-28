‘Fake Drake’ wants to box real Drake for $1million and a record deal

The Drake impersonator known as ‘Fake Drake’ has stated his ambition to enter a boxing match with the real rapper.

The copycat has attracted attention recently for attending a number of events designed to fool members of the public into mistaking him for the multi-platinum-selling Canadian star, including nightclub appearances.

Speaking on the We In Miami podcast, ‘Fake Drake’ said: “I’m challenging Drake to a boxing match. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know.”

Advertisement

If he defeats Drake in the match, Izzy is asking the rapper for $1million and a deal with Drake’s record label OVO, “’cause I’m just trying to feed my family.”

Watch the interview below.

Last month, ‘Fake Drake’ spoke out publicly, claiming that his style and personality is all his own, despite booking a variety of public events based on his supposed visual likeness to the rapper.

Speaking on Instagram, Fake Drake said: “This is just who I am. I’m just like, I’m just going with the flow, you know? I didn’t ask to become famous.” The women asking him questions in the clip suggest that Fake Drake both looks and acts like Drake, to which he responds: “I act like Drake?”

Fake Drake also audaciously implied that his haircut, matching the OVO artist’s distinctive heart-shaped style, was his own idea.

Advertisement

“I’ve had the heart for like a year and a half,” he claimed. “Nah, ’cause I have the heart because you know, if you do things with your heart it’s come back.”

Elsewhere, the real Drake released new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ this month, breaking an Apple Music record within an hour of its release and going on to earn his 11th US Number One album, moving past Kanye West and Eminem to tie Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand for the third-most Number Ones in Billboard 200 history, trailing only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14).

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Arriving so quickly after his last body of work, as most Drake releases often do, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around.

“He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”