Fans are remembering Burt Bacharach’s cameos in ‘Austin Powers’

Fans are celebrating the life of Burt Bacharach by reminiscing on his cameos in Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery.

It was announced today (February 9) that the legendary composer had died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Bacharach was responsible for scoring over 73 Top 40 hits in the US and 52 in the UK and wrote songs for a host of stars including Tom Jones (‘What’s New, Pussycat?’), Aretha Franklin (‘I Say A Little Prayer’), Dusty Springfield (‘The Look Of Love’), Dionne Warwick‘s ‘Alfie’ and ‘Make It Easy On Yourself’ by The Walker Brothers.

Multiple fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the multi-Grammy Award winner online, including Tim Burgess who shared a clip of Franklin singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer’, writing: “One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king.”

People have also been sharing clips of Bacharach’s famous cameo in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, where he appeared in a key scene midway through the film.

In the movie, Powers is seen struggling to adapt to life in the ’90s as Bacharach’s 1965 classic ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ plays in the background. He drives through Las Vegas and is mocked by a group in a bar after giving them the “peace” sign.

At home, he writes out a list of deceased musicians (Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Mama Cass), attempts to play a Byrds CD on a record player, ruins a pair of Reebok shoes and tries to catch up on 30 years of world history he’s missed.

Later, he takes Elizabeth Hurley’s character on a drive down the Las Vegas strip on the top of a double-decker bus and then says to the camera, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Burt Bacharach.” At which point, the camera pans to Bacharach, wearing a tuxedo, playing the song on the piano.

Later, Bacharach appeared in 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, where he performed ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’ with Elvis Costello. He then appeared in 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember during the end credits when he once again sings ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ at the piano.

“Burt Bacharach randomly showing up in the Austin Powers movies will always be iconic. RIP legend,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “I can’t be the only person of a certain age who got properly introduced to him by way of the Austin Powers movies. One of the greats of pop music.”

See more tributes below.

Burt Bacharach randomly showing up in the Austin Powers movies will always be iconic. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/GGsUeA3Sf6 — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) February 9, 2023

RIP Burt Bacharach, the songwriting legend who wrote the original "My Little Red Book," which became a proto-punk classic as covered by Love, who penned immortal standards with Dionne Warwick, collaborated with Dre, and, of course, had the iconic Austin Powers cameo. pic.twitter.com/jk6mV79cSq — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 9, 2023

My introduction to Burt Bacharach was like many 90s kids… through Austin Powers. RIP pic.twitter.com/jXSCks396g — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) February 9, 2023

"Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Burt Bacharach." This scene from Austin Powers of Bacharach playing "What the world Needs Now" in a tour bus on the Vegas strip as Austin woos Vanessa will live in my head forever. RIP, boss. https://t.co/TxO4r1ujZf https://t.co/eOVUMhm0kD — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) February 9, 2023

I only ever read Burt Bacharach’s name in Austin Powers’ accent. pic.twitter.com/s4Lm00ZR9e — Jen Lada (@JenLada) February 9, 2023