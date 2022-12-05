Fat Joe claims he has copy of unreleased Jay-Z collab

Fat Joe has claimed that he owns a copy of an unreleased song that he recorded with Jay-Z.

Speaking to GQ about his new memoir The Book of Jose, the rapper stated that Jay-Z once recorded a guest verse on one of his tracks.

The song was put on hold in 2019, however, because of controversies related to the NFL.

“He was talking about the NFL stuff. He had just signed that big deal with that NFL, so he wanted to let it go. He gave it to me,” Fat Joe said.

“Yeah. But I guess his people were like, ‘Yo bro, you just did a deal with them. How are you going to go in like that?’ And look how successful the Emmys honor this year, they ain’t missed yet.”

He continued: “They’ve been doing the biggest Super Bowl. That was legendary with Dre last year. And I know Rihanna’s going to be legendary this year. So, we don’t like to stop no money or burn no bridges.”

Joe added that there were copies in existence: “I got a copy here. I don’t listen to it but I got it. Dre got it. Let me put it clear. Dre of Cool & Dre got it. I don’t have it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fat Joe spoke about his long-running rivalry with Jay-Z and how they made amends. “I always loved Jay. He always loved me, and we let ignorance get between us mostly on my part,” he said.

“I say that in the book: when keeping it real goes wrong. I’ve wasted a lot of time—because it’s a beautiful thing to hit Jay-Z and he hits you back. And vice-versa. And he’s been an amazing partner to me, especially in helping me do philanthropy.”

In other news, Jay-Z is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominations in Grammy history, having clocked up 88 nods in total each.

Both acts picked up a significant amount of nods for the 2023 Grammys with the former picking up five nominations and the latter picking up nine nods including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year for ‘Renaissance’.

They are closely followed by Paul McCartney, who has 81 nominations overall and Quincy Jones who has 80.