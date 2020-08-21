Listen to Future and Swae Lee link up with Internet Money for new song ‘Thrusting’

Future and Swae Lee have collaborated with the Internet Money collective to release the new song ‘Thrusting’ — you can check out the track below.

Released via Internet Money Records, ‘Thrusting’ is the latest preview of Internet Money’s forthcoming debut album ‘B4 the Storm’, which is set for release on August 28.

Internet Money, who have previously worked with the likes of Trippie Redd and the late Juice WRLD, have today (August 21) shared their Future and Swae Lee collaboration ‘Thrusting’, which you can hear below.

‘Thrusting’ is the third preview of ‘B4 the Storm’, the tracklist for which you can see below.



1 – Message

2 – Really Redd (feat. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Young Nudy)

3 – Lost Me (feat. Lil Mosey, iann dior & Lil Skies)

4 – Right Now (feat. Cochise & TyFontaine)

5 – Familiar

6 – JLO (feat. Lil Tecca)

7 – Thrusting (feat. Swae Lee & Future)

8 – Speak (feat. The Kid LAROI)

9 – Blastoff (feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd)

10 – Take It Slow (feat. 24kGoldn & TyFontaine)

11 – Somebody

12 – Giddy Up (feat. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn)

13 – Block (feat. Trippie Redd & StaySolidRocky)

14 – Devastated (feat. lilspirit)

15 – Let You Down

16 – No Option

17 – Lemonade (feat. NAV)

Future, who released his latest studio album ‘High Off Life’ back in May, recently collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert on the tracks ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’.

‘Over Your Head’ was produced by the well-known director Hype Williams, who has worked with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys and Travis Scott among others.

Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee, meanwhile, collaborated with Madonna on her ‘Madame X’ album song ‘Crave’ last year.