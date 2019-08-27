Harry Styles got so high on magic mushrooms he bit off the end of his tongue

"I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth"

Harry Styles has revealed he got so high on magic mushrooms that he bit off the end of his tongue.

The former One Direction star admitted taking the hallucinogenic drug while recording his upcoming second album in Los Angeles.

The ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer said he ate the drugs mixed with chocolate, before listening to Paul McCartney’s ‘RAM’.

Describing the psychedelic sessions at Malibu’s Shangri-La studios, Styles told Rolling Stone: “Did a lot of mushrooms in here.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.

“This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

Magic mushrooms are otherwise known as “shrooms” and are classified as a Class A drug in the UK. It’s currently illegal to possess, distribute and sell them.

Possession of the drug, which is also outlawed in the US, can result in up to seven years in prison or an unlimited fine.

It contains the psychedelic compound psilocybin – with users claiming that it induces similar effects to the drug LSD.

The same interview also saw Styles opening up on being an outspoken feminist.

“I think ultimately feminism is thinking that men and women should be equal, right?,” said Styles.

“People think that if you say ‘I’m a feminist,’ it means you think men should burn in hell and women should trample on their necks.

“No, you think women should be equal. That doesn’t feel like a crazy thing to me. I grew up with my mum and my sister — when you grow up around women, your female influence is just bigger. Of course men and women should be equal. I don’t want a lot of credit for being a feminist. It’s pretty simple. I think the ideals of feminism are pretty straightforward.”