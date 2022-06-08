Harry Styles takes on challenge of performing song in one take for YouTube series

Harry Styles will appear on the YouTube series The First Take.

The pop star has recorded his session for the Japanese music series on YouTube, which arrives this Monday (June 13).

The First Take challenges artists to perform whatever song they’d like to, but the caveat is that it has to be in one take with no vocal or visual effects.

Previous performances have come from CHAI, Tomorrow X Together and many others.

A short teaser of Styles’ attempt has been shared ahead of its airing – watch below.

⠀ THE FIRST TAKE ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ OUT AT MONDAY 6/13 9AM EST

6/13 6AM PST

6/13 2PM BST

6/13 10PM JST ▶︎ https://t.co/xVntU2Qokq ・#THEFIRSTTAKE pic.twitter.com/8g3AQ6Q5Ou — THE FIRST TAKE (@The_FirstTake) June 7, 2022

Viewers on Eastern Standard Time in the US can watch the performance from 9am on Monday, while Pacific Standard Time viewers can catch it from 6am. UK viewers can watch it from 2pm while those in Japan can see it from 10pm.

Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann has explained why he didn’t cast Styles in his Elvis biopic.

The director said in a new interview that the pop star “is a really talented actor” but wasn’t quite right for the role that eventually went to Austin Butler. Read more here.

Elsewhere, Styles is enjoying huge success with his third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’, which has made chart history around the world.

In addition to recording 2022’s fastest selling album in the UK, Styles achieved the rare feat of simultaneously holding the Number One album and Number One track (lead single ‘As It Was’) in several countries.

The accomplishment was made in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Belgium. Additionally, ‘Harry’s House’ went to Number One in Norway, Finland and Denmark.