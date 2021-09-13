Headie One announces new mixtape ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’

Headie One has announced he’ll release a new mixtape titled ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’ next month.

The latest project from the drill rapper is set to arrive on October 1, with Headie announcing the mixtape and sharing its cover art on Instagram with few other details surrounding its release.

See the post from Headie One announcing ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’ below:

The announcement comes after Headie One’s performance at Wireless Festival in London just yesterday (September 12), during which he performing in front of boards that displayed the forthcoming mixtape’s title.

Though it’s unclear whether they’ll feature on ‘Too Loyal’, Headie has released two singles so far in 2021. ‘Pound Signs’ arrived back in June, and was followed up last month with ‘2 Chains’, which dropped alongside a DAPS-directed video that featured Headie rapping while wielding a huge flamethrower.

‘Too Loyal… For My Own Again’ will mark the first new project to arrive from Headie One this year. Last year, the rapper released both his debut studio album, ‘Edna’, plus a collaborative mixtape with producer Fred again.. titled ‘Gang’ that featured appearances from FKA twigs, Jamie xx, Sampha and more.

In a four-star review of ‘Edna’, NME said the album saw Headie One “honour drill origins and delve into conscious rap,” adding that it was also “a largely playful representation of UK popular music today”.

“Headie One is the kind of MC who can compare himself to Filipino boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao one minute, and slip into slinky R&B on ‘You Me’ with Mahalia the next. ‘Edna’ is proof that he’s the unmistakeable, global ‘King of drill’, and much more besides.”

A deluxe edition of ‘Edna’ arrived earlier this year, featuring collaborations with Burna Boy, Rich the Kid, NorthSideBenji and RV.