Watch Ice Spice and PinkPantheress perform ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ together for the first time

Ice Spice brought her fellow collaborator PinkPantheress out during her Wireless set last Friday (July 7) to perform the track together for the first time.

In her UK concert debut, Ice Spice performed a medley of her viral hits such as ‘Princess Diana’, ‘Munch’ and ‘Bikini Bottom’.

During her 10-minute set, she also played ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’. At the start of the song, Ice Spice called for the crowd to “give it up for PinkPantheress” as the Bath-born singer joined her at the end of the runway. The two danced along to their song whilst they performed their chart-climbing track together for the first time.

couldn’t hear myself or a damn thing but love you @icespicee_ thanks for having me up! u killed ur first UK set ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jlrMnQcW9T — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) July 7, 2023

‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ was PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached Number One in New Zealand. At March’s Rolling Loud California, the US rapper gave ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt.2’ its live debut in a solo performance.

When speaking about the success of the track and getting the Bronx rapper on the track, PinkPantheress told NME earlier this year: “When it comes to collaborations, I’m quite picky: I always want someone who can match me well on a track. Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique, and the beats she chooses are different. A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

After her Wireless set, Ice Spice hosted a star-studded afterparty where fellow rising female rappers Sexyy Red and Lola Brooke and UK rap heavyweights such as Headie One, SteffLon Don and Bandokay attended the party partnered with Spotify.

In May, Ice Spice appeared on stage with Taylor Swift at her New Jersey gig. In the same month, she teamed up with the pop titan for the remix of ‘Karma’ from Swift’s 2021 ‘Midnights’ album.

This year also saw the 23-year-old collaborate with Queens rapper Nicki Minaj twice. In April, Minaj hopped on the remix of Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ from her ‘Like… ?’ EP and, last month, they released ‘Barbie World’ which is featured on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. Minaj recently revealed that she declined other songs for the soundtrack before working on ‘Barbie World’.

PinkPantheress also contributed to ‘Barbie: The Album’ with her dream-pop song ‘Angel’. Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Ryan Gosling, KAROL G, Dua Lipa, Haim, Tame Impala and Lizzo.

This Friday (July 14), PinkPantheress will team up with Opium signee and alt-rap star Destroy Lonely for their long-awaited track ‘Turn Your Phone Off’. Meanwhile, the singer-producer recently teased her debut studio album in a new song teaser, telling her fans that “album season is upon us”.