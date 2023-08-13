Investigation into sickness cases at WOMAD Festival inconclusive

An investigation into a number of cases of sickness following this year’s WOMAD Festival has come back as inconclusive.

It comes after small number of cases of diarrhoea were reported after the event, which was held in Malmesbury from July 27-30.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched an investigation but it has now come back as inconclusive.

Advertisement

Dr Alasdair Wood, told BBC News while the agency had “considered different potential causes”, including food, water, toilet and hygiene facilities, and results of samples from people affected where available, the tests carried out did not identify a “singular cause”.

“Given the time lapsed from the event, it is unlikely further testing will reveal any additional information,” he added.

The UKHSA said it had not identified any ongoing public health risk from the illness reported at the festival and “the number of people that have reported illness are small as a proportion of the total number of festival goers”.

Following the investigation, WOMAD organiser issued a statement to NME saying: “After the UKHSA considered different potential causes and results of samples from people affected we are greatly relieved to learn that the outbreak was both limited in its reach and that there is no evidence to support any concern that illness may have been caused by actions taken onsite either by WOMAD as festival producers or any of our partners including food traders.

“This does not diminish in any way our concern for any of the people affected and we wish them a speedy recovery. We would like to thank members of the public who have shared information with us about their symptoms and their experiences at WOMAD festival this year.”

Advertisement

Femi Kuti, Bombay Bicycle Club, Cinematic Orchestra, Soul II Soul, Emicida, 47Soul, Jungle Brothers, Ana Tijoux, Tank & The Bangas and ENNY were among the acts that performed at the festival this year.