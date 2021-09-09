ITZY unveil tracklist for upcoming first studio album ‘Crazy In Love’

ITZY have revealed the tracklist for their first-ever studio album ‘Crazy In Love’, arriving later this month.

‘Crazy In Love’ will open with the title track ‘Loco’, followed by the song ‘SWIPE>>>’. Notably, both tracks are set to receive the music video treatment, with the MV for ‘Loco’ set to drop alongside the release of the album. Meanwhile, the clip for ‘SWIPE>>>’ is set to drop on September 27

The record will feature seven other new tracks, alongside an English-language version of the title track ‘Loco’. In addition, ‘Crazy In Love’ is also set to include instrumental versions of every ITZY single to date, from ‘Dalla Dalla’ to ‘Mafia In The Morning’.

‘Crazy In Love’ is set to be released on September 24 at 1pm KST. ‘Crazy In Love’ is the girl group’s first-ever studio album since their debut in 2019. It will also be ITZY’s first comeback since the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘Mafia In The Morning’ in April.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Guess Who’, NME’s Sofiana Ramli praised it as their “most cohesive project in terms of sound.” She added that “after three years of trial and error since their 2019 debut ‘Dalla Dalla’, the girl group seem to have successfully found a brand of maximalist pop that works for them”.

In July, JYP Entertainment announced that they will launch a brand-new girl group in February 2022. The as-yet-unnamed act will be the company’s first South Korean-based girl group since ITZY’s debut in 2019.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the forthcoming group will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board. Aside from Lee, the will team also allegedly include officials who helped to scout and train members of the Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.