J. Cole lets the meter run in ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ video

J. Cole has shared a video for his new track ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ – you can watch it below.
The motivational track, which samples an iconic post-game interview with Portland Trail Blazers NBA player Damian Lillard, is taken from the rapper’s latest project ‘The Off-Season’.
Highlighting his hustle mentality, Cole raps: “Back on top, punchin’ the clock, clutchin’ sanity/ I got more cribs than Habitat for Humanity/ Shit profound, we propagating more profanity/ Paid off collections from recollections of calamity.”
Now, the Dreamville Records founder has shared a video for the track, directed by Scott Lazer. The no-frills video sees him hop in the back of a cab in New York, rapping as it takes him around the city.
As the track comes to an end, Cole gets out the taxi and hits up a food cart on foot in Manhattan. You can watch the video for ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ below.
In a three-star review of ‘The Off-Season’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said Cole “eschews the bombast of old to focus on quietly dazzling wordplay, drawing the same meticulousness from his guest artists”.
The review continued: “Non-conforming, ‘The Off-Season’ is a little bit off in places and its steadiness can be one-note, but it’s still a strong piece technically.”
Guests on the album include 6LACK, 21 Savage, Morray, Bas and Lil Baby.
Elsewhere, J. Cole made his professional debut in the Basketball Africa League just days after the release of ‘The Off-Season’.
Signing with the Rwandan Patriots BBC, the rapper scored just minutes after checking into the game and went on to score once more in the second quarter, securing his third point off a technical free throw.
He officially left the team on May 26, citing “family obligations” for his departure from the basketball team.
The news was confirmed after it was revealed that the rapper/professional baller had fulfilled his contractual obligation to the African Basketball League team after playing in three games.