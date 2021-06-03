J. Cole lets the meter run in ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ video

The motivational track, which samples an iconic post-game interview with Portland Trail Blazers NBA player Damian Lillard, is taken from the rapper’s latest project ‘The Off-Season’.

Highlighting his hustle mentality, Cole raps: “Back on top, punchin’ the clock, clutchin’ sanity/ I got more cribs than Habitat for Humanity/ Shit profound, we propagating more profanity/ Paid off collections from recollections of calamity.”

Advertisement

Now, the Dreamville Records founder has shared a video for the track, directed by Scott Lazer. The no-frills video sees him hop in the back of a cab in New York, rapping as it takes him around the city.

As the track comes to an end, Cole gets out the taxi and hits up a food cart on foot in Manhattan. You can watch the video for ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ below.