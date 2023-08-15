Jake Shears and Self Esteem join cast of ‘Cabaret’

Jake Shears and Self Esteem have joined the cast of the West End production of Cabaret – watch the official preview video below.

Rerd More: Self Esteem on her next album and quest to be a judge on Drag Race UK

Soloist and Scissor Sisters vocalist Shears will join the ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ singer-songwriter (real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor) onstage at the Playhouse Theatre’s Kit Kat Club from September 25 to January 20.

The pair are stepping into the lead roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively. They’ll take over from current cast members Maude Apatow (Euphoria) and Mason Alexander Park (Quantum Leap).

Advertisement

In a statement, Taylor said: “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.

“I’ve joked for years that there is no need for a Self Esteem musical because Sally’s story covers most of the points. I am artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge.”

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, the current incarnation of London’s Cabaret opened in 2021. An official description reads: “Winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival, this intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret is London’s hottest ticket. Welcome to the Kit Kat Club.

“One of the most successful musicals of all time, this new West End production features the songs ‘Wilkommen’, ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money’ and the title number ‘Cabaret’ – with Berlin’s famous Kit Kat Club brought to life through the transformation of London’s Playhouse Theatre.”

Advertisement

It adds: “This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.” Tickets are available to purchase here.

Shears has previously appeared in the likes of Kinky Boots on Broadway and in Los Angeles. Additionally, he penned the lyrics for the 2022 London musical Tammy Faye. Elton John wrote the music for the latter production.

Self Esteem, meanwhile, played a fairy in an Oxford pantomime performance of Jack And The Beanstalk in 2017/2018. The Sheffield artist later recalled the experience on social media.

Last year, she composed the music for Jodie Comer’s West End and Broadway play Prima Facie.

Jake Shears released his second solo album, ‘Last Man Dancing’, in June.