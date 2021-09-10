Josh Homme’s children file restraining order against him

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of domestic violence.

Josh Homme‘s children are reportedly filing for legal protection from their father, claiming that they’re afraid of him.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman’s two sons have filed for domestic violence restraining orders against him through their mother, The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle.

Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, reportedly say that they’re scared Homme is going to hurt them, with Orrin alleging a recent incident occurred where his father grabbed his genitals.

The documents also outline claims where Orrin alleges that Homme is physically abusive — hitting his head, throwing things at him, flicking his ears — verbally taunts him, drives drunk with him and his brother in the car, and has made threats about murdering Dalle’s partner.

Wolf also makes similar claims and states that he’s scared to visit his father.

Speaking to TMZ, Homme’s attorney Susan Wiesner said: “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

NME has also reached out to Wiesner and Dalle’s representatives for comment.

It’s not the first time that Homme has had domestic violence allegations lodged against him. Dalle took out a restraining order following their 2019 divorce, claiming Homme showed up at her house and head-butted her.

Homme later took out a protection order against Dalle, alleging she would show up at events he was attending to trigger a violation of the order against him.

