Justin Bieber has added more dates to the UK leg of his upcoming ‘Justice’ world tour due to high demand.

The pop star announced a run of UK dates last week which included two shows at London’s O2 Arena, along with further gigs in Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Bieber has now confirmed a third night at the O2 in London, and second nights at Manchester’s AO Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. He will perform a total of 10 UK shows as part of the tour which kicks off next year, however he won’t be hitting British shores until February 2023.

The tour – his first international outing since the Purpose World Tour in 2016 and 2017 – was originally supposed to kick off this past summer, but the dates were pushed back to next year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said of the tour in a statement.

He will also take the tour to the rest of Europe, Mexico and South America on top of his previously announced north American tour next February. The first show kicks off in San Diego on February 18, 2022, with new stop-offs recently added in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Austin.

You can buy tickets here and you can see the full list of UK dates below:

FEBRUARY 2023

8 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

11 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

13 – London, The O2

14 – London, The O2

16 – London, The O2

22 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

25 – Manchester, AO Arena

26 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

MARCH 2023

4 – Manchester, AO Arena

In a four-star review of Bieber’s new album ‘Justice’, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote: “’Justice’ is Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’.

“Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place, he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here. He’s singing about the things he cares about: his wife, his mental health, social injustice and so much more besides.”

The review adds: “With bangers, ballads and heartfelt moments, the hopeless romantic with a penchant for self reflection and tackling world issues is back. Beliebers rejoice!”