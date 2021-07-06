Kang Daniel, BoA join cast of upcoming TV dance competition

K-pop idols Kang Daniel and BoA have reportedly joined the cast of Mnet’s upcoming TV dance competition Street Woman Fighter (a direct translation of its Korean title, ‘스트릿 우먼 파이터’).

Yesterday (July 5), Kang was announced as the host for the forthcoming TV series, which will pit eight all-female dance crews against one another to become South Korea’s number one team. According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang, as translated by Soompi, the artist was chosen as the host due to his passion for dancing, as well as his background in breakdancing and experience as a street dancer.

“I’m excited just from thinking about seeing the performances of the top dancers from up close. It’s an even greater honor to take on the special role of an MC,” Kang said in a press statement. “I think I will receive lots of inspiration as an artist, and I will also share my experiences and provide support for the dancers to create their best performances.”

Meanwhile, BoA will join the show as a judge, according to a report by SPOTV News translated by KpopStarz. The singer, who is recognised as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry, has also appeared in a similar capacity on TV reality competitions such as K-Pop Star and The Voice Of Korea.

Street Woman Fighter is set to premiere on Mnet in August 2021. A specific broadcast date and details of the programme are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

