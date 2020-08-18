Kanye West wants to make “a Christian-monitored” version of TikTok

Kanye West has said that he wants to work with TikTok to build a “Christian-monitored” version of the social media platform.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (August 17), West said that “a vision” came to him after watching his daughter playing on TikTok.

Dubbing his idea “Jesus Tok”, the rapper and producer wrote: “I was watching Tik Tok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology.

“We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian-monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world. In Jesus’ name amen.”

TikTok is currently facing a US ban after it incurred the wrath of President Donald Trump earlier this month, with Trump giving the Chinese-owned company until September 15 to sell its US operations to an American company.

Microsoft are currently in talks to buy the US operations of TikTok, with the technology giant releasing a statement about their intentions on August 3.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns,” the company said. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

