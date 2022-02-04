Kavinsky announces ‘Reborn’, his first new album in nine years

Kavinsky has announced ‘Reborn’, his first new album in nine years – you can hear his latest single ‘Zenith’ below.

The French producer, real name Vincent Belorgey, returned to action back in November with the track ‘Renegade’.

Kavinsky will now release ‘Reborn’ on March 25 via Fiction / Virgin Music France, marking his first full release since his 2013 debut ‘Outrun’ (which featured his breakthrough track, the Drive-featuring ‘Nightcall’).

To celebrate the news of ‘Reborn’, Kavinsky has today (February 4) shared the single ‘Zenith’, which you can hear in the below video.

Billed as the sequel to ‘Nightcall’, which was originally released in 2010, ‘Zenith’ features The Dø’s Prudence (AKA Olivia Merilahti) and Justice collaborator Morgan Phalen on vocals.

“Muted and futuristic, the new song reveals Kavinsky’s romantic side,” a press release further explains about the track. “Like ‘Nightcall’, it’s a duet between man and a woman. Yet with ‘Zenith’, he flips the script, featuring the female character, Prudence, on the verses while Morgan Phalen takes the choruses, playing the male lead.

“A soulful, sensuous saxophone adds a distinctive third voice as the song plays out.”

Pre-order of ‘Reborn’ is available now from here.

You can see the album’s tracklist, which also includes collaborations with Cautious Clay and Sébastien Tellier, below.

1. ‘Pulsar’

2. ‘Reborn’ (feat. Romuald)

3. ‘Renegade’ (feat. Cautious Clay)

4. ‘Trigger’

5. ‘Goodbye’ (feat. Sébastien Tellier)

6. ‘Plasma’ (feat. Morgan Phalen)

7. ‘Cameo’ (feat. Kareen Lomax)

8. ‘Zenith’ (feat. Morgan Phalen, Prudence)

9. ‘Vigilante’ (feat. Morgan Phalen)

10. ‘Zombie’

11. ‘Outsider’

12. ‘Horizon’