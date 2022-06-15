KCON LA releases ticketing information and teases artist line-up

K-pop festival KCON has released ticketing information and line-up release dates for its upcoming Los Angeles event.

Tickets for this year’s convention are priced at $45 and are currently available for purchase through KCON LA’s website.

Concert tickets are set to go on presale on June 23, 2pm PDT, with ticket sales opening to the general public on June 27, 2pm, PDT. Reserved seating for tiers P2 and P3 is guaranteed, while P1 ticket holders have the option to choose between general admission (GA) or reserved seating.

KCON LA 2022 FULL TICKET INFO 💙💚

Convention Tickets AVAILABLE NOW at https://t.co/v99wFQqQTG Mark your calendars and stay tuned! More details at https://t.co/XdBS4ib6LE #KCONUSA #KCON22LA pic.twitter.com/ycMKPTVivT — KCONUSA (@kconusa) June 14, 2022

This year’s LA Prestige concert ticket package, priced at $1,900, gives ticket holders all access to all three days of the convention, hi-touch and red carpet events, as well as a private meet and greet with the featured artists. LA Prestige ticket holders will also have a dedicated entrance and preferred GA spots for both days of the concert.

Artist engagement packs, meanwhile, are set to go on sale at June 28, 2pm PDT. These include a hi-touch with a selected artist and all-day access as an audience member on the red carpet, depending on the pass purchased. KCON LA is also set to host the KCON Rookies event on August 19, with tickets priced at $60.

KCON LA is set to release the first and second artist lineup on June 16 and 21 respectively. A “daily lineup release” is scheduled for June 22, local time. Additional details regarding the event are set to be announced through their social media channels.

KCON 2022 LA SCHEDULE 💙💚 Hey KCON-ers! Get ready and stay up to date with our announcement schedule!

Stay tuned for more information on all KCON USA socials Artist Lineup Coming Soon! 🤩

*All dates above are based on local time* #KCONUSA #KCON2022LA pic.twitter.com/MauaYts3DH — KCONUSA (@kconusa) June 14, 2022

KCON LA is set to take place from August 19 to 21, at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.