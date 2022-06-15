NewsMusic News

KCON LA releases ticketing information and teases artist line-up

Tickets for KCON LA's concerts are set to go on sale later this month

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
Kcon 2022 premiere chicago recap review nmixx cravity btob to1 stayc
KCON 2022 Premiere In Chicago. Credit: KCON

K-pop festival KCON has released ticketing information and line-up release dates for its upcoming Los Angeles event.

Tickets for this year’s convention are priced at $45 and are currently available for purchase through KCON LA’s website.

Concert tickets are set to go on presale on June 23, 2pm PDT, with ticket sales opening to the general public on June 27, 2pm, PDT. Reserved seating for tiers P2 and P3 is guaranteed, while P1 ticket holders have the option to choose between general admission (GA) or reserved seating.

Advertisement

This year’s LA Prestige concert ticket package, priced at $1,900, gives ticket holders all access to all three days of the convention, hi-touch and red carpet events, as well as a private meet and greet with the featured artists. LA Prestige ticket holders will also have a dedicated entrance and preferred GA spots for both days of the concert.

Artist engagement packs, meanwhile, are set to go on sale at June 28, 2pm PDT. These include a hi-touch with a selected artist and all-day access as an audience member on the red carpet, depending on the pass purchased. KCON LA is also set to host the KCON Rookies event on August 19, with tickets priced at $60.

KCON LA is set to release the first and second artist lineup on June 16 and 21 respectively. A “daily lineup release” is scheduled for June 22, local time. Additional details regarding the event are set to be announced through their social media channels.

KCON LA is set to take place from August 19 to 21, at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement