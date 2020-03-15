News Music News

Korg and Moog are giving away their synthesizer apps for free in response to coronavirus

"With many people self-quarantining, we wanted to help you occupy your time a little"

Korg and Moog are both offering their synthesizer apps for free, as many people face self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic synth manufacturers both posted the offers on social media on Friday (March 13), apparently in reaction to news that musicians worldwide are feeling the impact of travel restrictions, cancellations, and an increasing calls to self-isolate.

Korg posted: “Schools, offices, & concerts [world]wide have been requested to close & with many people self-quarantining & working from [home], we wanted to help you occupy your time a little.

“Now until March 20th, get the iKaossilator App FREE for iOS & Android. Have some fun”

Moog followed suit a couple of hours later, offering their Minimoog Model D iOS app for free download. According to their slightly vaguer statement, the move represents “a gift to spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity,” as well as “a moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, & experience the uplifting power of sound.”

The message concludes: “Stay open, stay safe, and #synthesizelove.” See the full post below below.

Musicians have been finding innovative ways to get around the problem, including a number of live-streamed performances.

Quarantunes, an all-night punk festival, was live-streamed to raise money for Doctors Without Borders yesterday (March 14).

“Not all countries have universal healthcare (fucked up, we know),” organisers wrote on a flyer for the event. “So let’s do what we can to help those in need right now.”

