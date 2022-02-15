KPOP.FLEX adds second day due to “overwhelming demand”

Upcoming European K-pop festival KPOP.FLEX has added a second date due to popular demand.

On February 14, representatives of the event announced that it would be adding a new show. The concert, which is set to take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in May, is said to be Europe’s biggest-ever K-pop festival and had sold out over 44,000 tickets in less than seven weeks prior to the addition of the new date.

On top of the additional date, KPOP.FLEX also announced changes to its previously announced line-up for its original Saturday (May 14) show. The Saturday perfomance will now feature AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai, MAMAMOO and NCT Dream, with previously announced performers MONSTA X set to take to the stage on May 15 instead.

The change of performance date for MONSTA X is reportedly due to “domestic issues”, according to a press release. Meanwhile, three of the first day’s acts – namely AB6IX, (G)I-DLE and IVE – will return on May 15, alongside the addition of boyband ONEUS.

Ticket holders for the first show will also have the opportunity to refund or swap their tickets to the Sunday concert until February 18 6pm CET, due to the unexpected change in MONSTA X’s schedule. Tickets to KPOP.FLEX are available here.

KPOP.FLEX will be the first K-pop multi-group concert to ever hit Europe, and it aims to grow the European K-pop listening audience through a five-year plan that will target the continent specifically, according to a press release.

Aside from performances, festival goers can also expect to view original artworks created by WINNER’s Kang Seung-youn, Ohnim and former SUPER JUNIOR singer Henry Lau. Limited edition prints of these artworks will also be available for purchase onsite.