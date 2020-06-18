Kraftwerk have announced details of new reissues arriving on digital and streaming services for the first time.

From July 3, fans will get to experience the Dolby Atmos/HD Surround mix of the group’s 2017 audio/video documentary 3-D The Catalogue, which will be available to stream for the first time through Amazon HD and Tidal.

A stereo version of the documentary’s German language original form will also be made available across the globe.

In addition, the original German language versions of five Kraftwerk studio albums will also be made available to stream and download worldwide for the first time, namely ‘Trans Europa Express’, ‘Die Mensch-Maschine’, ‘Computerwelt’, ‘Techno Pop’, and ‘The Mix’.

The new releases follow the death of group co-founder Florian Schneider, who died in May aged 73.

Kraftwerk co-founder Ralf Hütter confirmed the news, saying he “passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday.”

Peter Hook was among those leading tributes to Schneider, telling NME about the seismic impact that the group had on Joy Division and New Order’s music, style and attitude.

“Kraftwerk were such a huge influence on us, both musically and stylistically,” he said. “Ian was so in awe of the way that they dressed and the way they acted as well as their music.