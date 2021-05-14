Kvelertak share new video game and EP featuring 8-bit versions of songs from ‘Splid’ LP

Norwegian metallers Kvelertak have unveiled a new video game and EP featuring 8-bit versions of songs from their 2020 album ‘Splid’ – listen to it below.

Released yesterday (May 13), Game Of Doom is a retro-style game that sees fans take singer Ivar Nikolaisen on an epic quest to find the band’s other members.

Players will also need to defeat the ghost of Tagholdt, who “haunts a local museum and is a character from the song ‘Fanden ta dette hull!’

“Your favourite superheroes are finally back — in a game where you can swing a REAL axe!” the band said in a press release.

Available for Apple and Android users, you can watch the trailer below:

Kvelertak have also shared new EP ‘Splid: Game Of Doom’, which features four 8-bit versions of songs from their most recent album ‘Splid’, which you can hear throughout the game.

See the tracklisting and listen to the project below:

‘Splid: Game Of Doom’

01 ‘Bråtebrann’ (Game Of Doom Version)

02 ‘Crack of Doom’ (Game Of Doom Version)

03 ‘Discord’ (Game Of Doom Version)

04 ‘Fanden ta dette hull!’ (Game Of Doom Version)