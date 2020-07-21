Kylie Minogue will reportedly make her return this week with a new single called ‘Say Something’.

The pop icon, who released her last album ‘Golden’ in 2018, revealed back in May that her upcoming fifteenth record would contain “grown-up disco”.

Earlier today (July 21), the possible official artwork began circulating on social media – revealing the album’s title, ‘Disco’, as well as its release date of November 6. The cover is also said to have appeared on Amazon – check out the post below.

Here we go, Lovers…💃🏼 Kylie Minogue – Disco coming 6 November! There will be standard and deluxe editions, along with a limited edition coloured vinyl pressing #KM15 Lead single Say Something premieres Thursday. More info: https://t.co/PaVOkPDEUc pic.twitter.com/DH77JvRxkM — RETRO POP (@RetroPopSite) July 21, 2020

According to The Sun, Minogue is primed to share the project’s first offering this coming Thursday (July 23), with the comeback track being described as “upbeat and summery”. An industry source added that the singer “feels like now is the perfect time to put it out and spread some joy”.

“From what I’ve heard of it so far, the new record is set to be a disco classic,” they explained. “It’s everything you want from a Kylie album. Fans are going to love it.

“She has been working on her new music for a while now but everything has really come together in the last few months.”

In May, Minogue discussed how working on new material during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been beneficial for her health. “This time has been about trying to stay well, stay sane and appreciate the creative outlet I have with making this album,” she said.

“I have loved seeing how creative all sorts of people are right now, be it helping on the front line or making us laugh on socials. The humanity that is pouring out of people is so beautiful.”