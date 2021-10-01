LCD Soundsystem announce live return with 20 show-run in New York City

LCD Soundsystem will return to the live stage later this year for a run of 20 gigs in New York City.

The news arrives just a few months after frontman James Murphy said that the band were “on a full hiatus”.

This afternoon (October 1), however, LCD Soundsystem have formally ended their hiatus by announcing their first live shows since June 2018.

The band will play 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York, starting on November 23. The run of gigs at the venue will conclude on December 21.

Tickets for all 20 shows will go on general sale next Friday (October 8) at 10am ET from here, while a fan pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (October 6) at 10am ET – you can head here for more details.

A press release notes that the 20 gigs will be LCD Soundsystem’s only scheduled shows of 2021. You can see the full list of dates below.

November

23, 24, 29, 30.

December

1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21.

LCD Soundsystem had been inactive since they released their live in-studio album ‘Electric Lady Sessions’ in February 2019. Their last full studio album was 2017’s acclaimed comeback record ‘American Dream‘.

Speaking on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron back in July, Murphy said that the band weren’t rehearsing but would “figure something out when the time is right”.

“Right now, we’re on a full hiatus,” he said. “Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely… Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on.

“So for us to put [a new album] together, we just kind of have to decide to do it,” he added, before saying that he was adamant that he doesn’t “want to go out [on tour] without new music”.