Lil Uzi Vert shares new single ‘Sasuke’

Lil Uzi Vert has shared a new single, entitled ‘Sasuke’, after teasing the release in a series of recent tweets. The title is a reference to Sasuke Uchiha, a character in the popular manga series, Naruto, and the nemesis of the titular character. Listen to it below:

The new track continues Lil Uzi Vert’s prolific 2020, which saw him drop two albums in March alone — his anticipated studio album ‘Eternal Atake’, and its addendum ‘LUV vs. The World 2’.

Sasuke at 10pm 😔🔥 pic.twitter.com/IhPflKuNv1 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 24, 2020

‘Sasuke’ is produced by Oogie Mane, a frequent collaborator of the Philadelphia rapper. It sees the rapper muse on his usual topics, but blends in references to its namesake and the Naruto series.

It also arrives amid bizarre ambiguity over his working relationship with Playboi Carti. Earlier this month, it seemed as if Uzi was dissing Carti’s new single ‘@ MEH’, by tweeting “Just Meh” alongside new artwork. Then, both rappers tweeted “.MoNDaY.” within minutes of each other. No new music arrived on the promised Monday, but Uzi quote-tweeted Carti and wrote, “Did u drop yet?” with an eye roll emoji.

Recently, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams revealed she turned down a collaboration with Uzi, because she feared the track would boost her to an uncomfortable level of fame.