Some festivalgoers interrupted Allen's emotive tribute to the victims of the 2017 tragedy

Lily Allen called out a small number of audience members who interrupted her tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy during her performance at the Isle of Wight festival this evening.

Allen asked festivalgoers to take part in a moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy. 72 people lost their lives in the blaze at the west London tower block on this day in 2017, with hundreds more left homeless.

When some members of the audience started shouting at her, Allen called out those breaking the silence saying “anyone who spoke during that is a c***” and then dedicated her song ‘The Fear’ to “the c****” who interrupted the tribute.

You can see footage of the incident, along with Allen’s tribute, below.

At the end of her set, Allen also dedicated ‘Fuck You’ to Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Last year, Adele, Stormzy, Marcus Mumford and Akala were among some of the stars who joined Grenfell United in an emotional new video calling for national change in the wake of the tragedy.

“Eighteen months on from the Grenfell tower fire that killed 72 people in central London, stars including Stormzy, Adele, Marcus Mumford and Akala have joined with Grenfell United, the survivors, and families bereaved by the fire in an appeal for national change,” a description of the video, which you can see below, read.

“This isn’t a charity film, this is a clarity film,” says Stormzy at the beginning of the clip. Those on camera share their stories of the awful event: “I was in a coma for two weeks,” a young girl says in the video.

“Politicians can’t just let this fade away and leave everything to stay the same,” Akala adds after it’s revealed that there are still 441 towers with cladding. Those in the video explain that they don’t want money or sympathy but are instead demanding change from the government.

You can visit the Grenfell United website to sign up for the campaign here.