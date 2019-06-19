From the K-pop group’s brand new EP, ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’

Popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet have unveiled their latest single, ‘Zimzalabim’.

The song opens their latest EP, ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’, which dropped today – marking their first Korean-language release of the year. The track was co-written by production duo Caesar & Loui – aka Daniel Caesar and Ludwig Lindell – who also worked on Red Velvet’s 2017 hit, ‘Red Flavor’.

An energetic video for ‘Zimzalabim’ accompanied the project’s release. The zany clip transports the girl group to a fantastical amusement park, where they ride roller coasters through the skies, throw a tea party in a spinning teacup and perform the song alongside sentient instruments. Check it out:

The six-track-long ‘The ReVe Festival Day 1’ is the group’s 10th EP and follows last month’s Japanese-language release, ‘Sappy’.

In February, the group became one of a handful of female K-pop acts to tour the United States, joining names like 2NE1, Apink and CL, not to mention BLACKPINK, who made history at Coachella this year. The North American leg of Red Velvet’s Redmare world tour across included stops in New Jersey, Texas and California.

Red Velvet hail from one of South Korea’s largest entertainment companies, SM Entertainment, which also represents acts like powerhouse soloist Lee Taemin and Girls’ Generation.