Listen to Future Islands’ groove-led new single ‘King Of Sweden’

Future Islands have returned today (February 16) with a brand new track – listen to the groove-led ‘King Of Sweden’ below.

The new song follows the standalone track ‘Peach’, which the band released last summer and was their first original track since their sixth album, ‘As Long As You Are’, came out in 2020.

It’s not clear yet whether ‘King Of Sweden’ and ‘Peach’ are tasters of the band’s seventh studio album, which they confirmed in 2021 they had already started work on.

For now, listen to ‘King Of Sweden’ below.

Next week (February 21), Future Islands are set to head out on an extensive UK and European headline tour, their first since 2018.

See the full list of dates, which include a show at London’s Alexandra Palace, below.

FEBRUARY 2022

21 – Helsinki, The House Of Culture

23 – Stockholm, Annexet

24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

26 – Copenhagen, Vega

MARCH 2022

1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa

4 – Munich, TonHalle

5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture

6 – Milan, Fabrique

8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

9 – Madrid, La Riviera

10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno

12 – Nimes, La Paloma

13 – Paris, Olympia

15 – Utrecht, Ronda

17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

19 – Lille, Aeronef

20 – Antwerp, De Roma

21 – Cologne, E-Werk

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

28 – Dublin, Vicar Street

31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute

APRIL 2022

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Reviewing Future Islands’ new album ‘As Long As You Are’, NME wrote: “‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”