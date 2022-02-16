Listen to Future Islands’ groove-led new single ‘King Of Sweden’

Future Islands have returned today (February 16) with a brand new track – listen to the groove-led ‘King Of Sweden’ below.
The new song follows the standalone track ‘Peach’, which the band released last summer and was their first original track since their sixth album, ‘As Long As You Are’, came out in 2020.
- READ MORE: Future Islands – ‘As Long As You Are’ review: existential bangers from Baltimore’s most eccentric band
It’s not clear yet whether ‘King Of Sweden’ and ‘Peach’ are tasters of the band’s seventh studio album, which they confirmed in 2021 they had already started work on.
For now, listen to ‘King Of Sweden’ below.
Next week (February 21), Future Islands are set to head out on an extensive UK and European headline tour, their first since 2018.
See the full list of dates, which include a show at London’s Alexandra Palace, below.
FEBRUARY 2022
21 – Helsinki, The House Of Culture
23 – Stockholm, Annexet
24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
26 – Copenhagen, Vega
MARCH 2022
1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa
4 – Munich, TonHalle
5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture
6 – Milan, Fabrique
8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
9 – Madrid, La Riviera
10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno
12 – Nimes, La Paloma
13 – Paris, Olympia
15 – Utrecht, Ronda
17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
19 – Lille, Aeronef
20 – Antwerp, De Roma
21 – Cologne, E-Werk
23 – Manchester, Academy
25 – London, Alexandra Palace
27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
28 – Dublin, Vicar Street
31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute
APRIL 2022
1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
Reviewing Future Islands’ new album ‘As Long As You Are’, NME wrote: “‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”