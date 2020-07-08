London’s Brixton Academy to host 360-degree Virtual Reality gigs

London’s iconic Brixton Academy is set to host a series of special new 360-degree Virtual Reality gigs.

The new series comes from promoter Live Nation and MelodyVR, the team behind the recent virtual Wireless Connect, held last weekend in the place of the cancelled Wireless Festival.

‘Live From O2 Academy Brixton’ will see unique live performances from bands and artists to be announced soon, transporting fans into the London venue.

During the gigs, fans will be able to choose their spot from which to watch the gig, and available on the MelodyVR app.

Speaking of the new events, Live Nation UK chairman Denis Desmond said: “We look forward to partnering with MelodyVR and presenting Live From O2 Academy Brixton which will connect artists with fans globally through the latest and exciting 360° VR technology, direct from a purpose-built studio set within this iconic and world-famous venue.”

MelodyVR CEO Anthony Matchett added: “MelodyVR’s mission is to use our innovative technology to make sure artists can keep staging amazing shows and fans can continue to experience and enjoy the live music that they love.

“We’ve helped to take Wireless virtual this weekend, co-creating the successful Wireless Connect, and Live From O2 Academy Brixton is another exciting venture in partnership with Live Nation. Virtual shows are here to complement and support live entertainment.”

Reviewing MelodyVR’s virtual Wireless Connect festival, NME wrote: “An ambitious endeavour, Wireless Connect helps combat the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of festival season by providing an alternative, forward-thinking and holistic experience, encouraging fan engagement at home through a Black Lives Matter fundraiser and comment sections.

“Of course nothing can replace the in-person, live entertainment production of the real-life Wireless Festival, and this is naturally a setback that was always going to be unavoidable in the practically empty studios used by the performers over the weekend.”